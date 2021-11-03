After a five-month hiatus, Iran’s nuclear talks will resume on November 29.

Iran agreed on Wednesday to resume talks with international powers on November 29 after a five-month hiatus, with the US pressing a swift resolution.

The Vienna talks come as pressure mounts on Iran, with Western nations warning that the clerical state’s nuclear activity is progressing to dangerous levels and Israel threatening to attack.

The European Union said that Enrique Mora, the EU envoy who led six rounds of negotiations early this year and recently travelled to Tehran to seek progress, will lead the November 29 meeting.

President Joe Biden assumed office with the goal of resuming the 2015 accord that his predecessor, Donald Trump, had abandoned. However, earlier this year’s talks with Iran failed to produce a breakthrough, and Iran requested a pause after the June election of Ebrahim Raisi, a new hardline president.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington that the US believes the matter can be resolved “”soon” settle the “very modest number of issues that remained unresolved at the end of June.”

“If the Iranians are serious, we believe we can achieve it in a reasonable amount of time,” Price told reporters.

“However, as this delay has carried on for some time, we’ve been clear that this window of opportunity will not be open indefinitely.”

When Trump pulled the US from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, he slapped broad sanctions on the country, prompting Tehran to deviate from the agreement, which had seen it dramatically scale back sensitive nuclear development.

Iran wants all US sanctions lifted, but the Biden administration says it will only negotiate measures taken by Trump related to the nuclear program, such as a unilateral restriction on oil shipments, and not measures related to other issues like human rights.

Iran also wants assurances that the US will stick to the deal, which seems doubtful in Washington, where Trump’s Republican Party, buoyed by a state election victory Tuesday, is vehemently opposed to Biden’s negotiations with Iran.

As the discussions were announced, Iran’s senior security official Ali Shamkhani stated on Twitter, “The American president lacks authority and refuses to offer guarantees.”

“If it doesn’t change, the outcome of the talks is already known.”

Iran’s principal negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, acknowledged the resumption of negotiations on November 29 and stated that the goal will be “the removal of illegitimate and inhumane sanctions.”

Iran has declined to meet directly with the US, further aggravating US frustrations.