After a fight with her husband, mom allegedly throws her children into a pond and lets them drown.

After a disagreement with her husband, a 30-year-old lady in India’s Uttar Pradesh state is suspected of killing three of her four daughters by throwing them into a pond last week.

According to the publication The Times of India, the woman, named as Noorjahan Nisan, was detained Saturday in her native hamlet of Laxmipur Babu in the district of Kushinagar.

According to the story, Nisan drowned her three children in a pond at Gaura Chowk on Friday night following a phone battle with her husband, who lives abroad.

“She packed all of her possessions and went with her four daughters for Laxmipur Babu in Kushinagar in a fit of wrath. “She, on the other hand, dumped the girls in a nearby pond and fled the scene,” said Kateya police station house officer Shuman Kumar Mishra, who has authority over the murder site.

The officers identified the deceased as 2-year-old Saheba Khatoon, 3-year-old Nusana Khatoon, and 8-year-old Gulabsa Khatoon.

According to authorities, Nisan’s fourth daughter, 5-year-old Afrina Khatoon, survived after being noticed and saved by local people.

Fortunately, the townspeople heard their screams and saved one of them, according to Mishra.

According to the officer, police received information about the incident around 9 p.m. on the night of the event.

According to The Times of India, the three girls’ bodies were retrieved out of the pond and taken to a hospital for a post-mortem.

According to Mishra, Nisan was arrested after police learned of the incident. He went on to say that the case was being looked into.

In April, a 30-year-old woman in Los Angeles, California, allegedly admitted to killing her three children in a similar occurrence.

Joanna Denton Carrillo, 3, Terry, 2, and Sierra, 6 months, were drowned by their mother, Liliana Carrillo, ostensibly to protect them from their father, Erik Denton, her ex-boyfriend.

“I didn’t want them to be abused any more.” I adored my children. I wish it didn’t have to be this way, but I pledged to keep them safe,” Carrillo said.

When their maternal grandmother discovered the three young children dead inside their Reseda, California apartment on April 10, Carrillo and Denton were in the midst of a custody struggle.

Carrillo was identified as a person of interest by police, and she was apprehended over 200 miles away in Tulare County after reportedly carjacking a pickup vehicle.