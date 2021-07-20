After a driver falls asleep and crashes into his scooter, a teen’s leg is amputated.

After falling asleep at the wheel of his car and colliding with a teenager in 2019, a 33-year-old motorist in North Yorkshire, England, was sentenced to a year in prison for causing severe leg injuries that required an amputation.

Wesley Millar, of Selby, was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving in York Crown Court, according to the local daily The York Press.

Millar was also banned from driving for two and a half years by Judge Simon Hickey.

In July 2019, the Nestlé factory worker was driving along the A19 in York’s village of Crockey Hill when his vehicle drifted straight into the path of a scooter being ridden by 17-year-old Joe Moughan travelling in the opposite direction.

According to the report, Moughan, a York College student on his way to his girlfriend’s house, was propelled 20 meters (65 feet) into the air and received “quite significant leg injuries.” Meanwhile, his scooter burst into flames.

Moughan required seven eight-hour procedures following the crash, including one in which doctors had to amputate a leg below the knee due to a dangerous infection.

Moughan testified in court that he had endured pain “such I’ve never felt before in my life.”

The Press quoted Moughan as adding, “My life is and always will be different from this day till the day I die.”

According to the publication, the adolescent said he was in a “world of anguish” and was on a cocktail of drugs, and that the incident had harmed his mental health.

“I am 17 years old, and my life is falling apart due to no fault of my own,” he explained.

Protective clothes and an ex-armed forces medic who placed a tourniquet to Moughan’s leg before paramedics arrived and evacuated him to a hospital in Leeds saved his life, according to the court.

Victoria Smith-Swaine, Millar’s lawyer, claimed in mitigation that her client was aware of the dangers of driving while exhausted and sleep deprived. According to Smith-Swaine, Millar was also “very regretful” over the incident.

The lawyer stated, “He has learnt a profound and salutary lesson and will not worry the courts again.”

Millar further stated that if Moughan agreed, he would like to meet with her one day to apologize.

Millar was sentenced after the court judged him guilty of “impeccable” behavior. Brief News from Washington Newsday.