After a dog puked in the back of a Zoom call with 30k listeners, a woman was mortified.

A Ph.D. student described how her dog audio-bombed her virtual conference by noisily hurling in the background, which was both awkward and entertaining. The video has been seen nearly a million times in only four days.

Ellie Hurer, a biochemistry Ph.D. student at the University of Hertfordshire in England, was fielding questions from a virtual live audience on the intersection of her profession and social media. Hurer has a 19,000-follower Instagram account where she provides relatable posts about her life as a Ph.D. student and dealing with submandibular tumors.

“My dog puked in the background of me speaking to a live audience of 30k+ people,” she wrote on the screen, providing video of the incident.

Hurer began by responding to a question from the host, saying, “It’s cool to be a scientist and an innovator, and we need to alter the world and show it,” before being interrupted by an unavoidable sound.

Hurer was attempting to continue but seemed to lose her words while her 12-year-old dog hurled noisily in the background. As her dog continued to spew up loudly in the background, she scribbled onscreen, “My thoughts went blank.”

Fortunately for Hurer, the host seemed to disregard the noises and just responded to her question, thereby drowning out the noises.

It wasn’t simply a 30,000-strong crowd that witnessed the event; according to Hurer, “world-class scientists, inventors, and Nobel laureates” were also present.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Hurer has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

@ellie.science

My previous account was blocked, therefore I’m reuploading this bad boy #fyp #MakeItCinematic #foryou #dogsofttiktok #fml #livetv #EPO #help – ellie.science ellie.science ellie.science ellie. “It’s also the way you got near to the mic to try to block the sound,” one amused spectator observed.

“Perhaps he didn’t agree with the point you were making,” one joked.

According to TikToker comments, Hurer’s dog is now perfectly healthy and was only vomiting since he’s “just old.”

“I’m delighted I’m making a lot of people laugh,” Hurer wrote in response to the video’s widespread popularity, adding that it “makes [her]happy.”

For. This is a condensed version of the information.