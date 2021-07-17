After a deal to normalize relations, the UAE opens its embassy in Israel.

In the latest normalization action under a pact mediated by Washington last year, the United Arab Emirates inaugurated an embassy in Israel on Wednesday, housed in Tel Aviv’s new stock exchange building.

The event took place in the heart of Israel’s financial district, emphasizing the importance of economic collaboration since the UAE became the third majority-Arab country to recognize Israel.

Emirati ambassador Mohamed al-Khaja described the embassy opening, which was attended by new Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as “an important milestone in the expanding friendship between our two countries.”

“The UAE and Israel are both inventive countries, and we can use this ingenuity to help our countries and region achieve a more successful and sustainable future,” he said.

Herzog demanded that the UAE’s “historic deal” be “extended to other states seeking peace with Israel.”

Since normalizing relations as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, mediated by former US President Donald Trump’s administration, Israel and the UAE have signed a slew of agreements spanning from tourism to aviation to financial services.

The ceremony, which took place in the lobby of the stock exchange building two floors below the embassy, followed Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s historic visit to the UAE last month, during which he opened an embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.

The Palestinians were incensed by the UAE’s decision to establish ties with Israel, which defied decades of Arab agreement that no normalization of relations could occur until Israel and the Palestinians reach a comprehensive and lasting peace.

Following the UAE agreement, Israel normalized relations with Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, igniting Palestinian protests.

However, Israel and the United Arab Emirates have emphasized the economic benefits of normalization.

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in September 2020, Lapid told Emirati media that bilateral trade has reached $675.22 million.

Under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel reached a slew of normalization agreements.

Lapid was a key figure in the coalition that toppled Netanyahu last month, but he has vowed to continue Netanyahu’s agenda of forging closer ties with the Arab world, alongside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.