After a deal, Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok will return to the government, according to mediators.

Sudan’s senior military leader and the prime minister he deposed last month have reached an agreement, according to mediators, for the premier’s return to power and the release of arrested civilian leaders.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan proclaimed a state of emergency on October 25 and deposed the government, upending a two-year transition to civilian administration and drawing worldwide condemnation.

According to medical sources, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been under house arrest since the power grab that sparked a wave of enormous public protests that resulted in the deaths of 40 protestors.

“A political deal has been achieved between General Burhan, Abdalla Hamdok, political forces, and civil society organizations for Hamdok’s return to his position, as well as the release of political detainees,” said Fadlallah Burma, interim head of the Umma party.

The declaration increased optimism that the war-torn northeast African country will be able to resume its fragile transition to true democracy, which began after veteran autocratic president Omar al-Bashir was deposed in 2019 following huge demonstrations.

A group of Sudanese mediators, including politicians, academics, and journalists, delivered a statement describing the main principles of the settlement after weeks of crisis discussions.

It called for Hamdok’s reinstatement as prime minister, the release of all detainees, and the restoration of the transitional period’s constitutional, legal, and political consensus.

The major civilian faction, which led the anti-Bashir rallies and inked a power-sharing agreement with the military in 2019, however, rejected the pact on Sunday.

In a statement, the mainstream section of the Forces for Freedom and Change stated, “We confirm our clear and previously expressed position, that there is no negotiation, no partnership, and no legitimacy for the coup.”

The group also urged that the coup leaders face charges of undermining the legitimacy of the transition process, as well as repression and protester killings.

The international community has made a strong demand for Hamdok’s return, a British-educated economist who has worked for the UN and African organizations.

The deal will be officially announced later today, following the signing of its terms and the accompanying political declaration, according to a statement released on Sunday.

According to mediators, the agreement was struck after meetings between political groupings, ex-rebel organizations, and military authorities.

Pro-democracy activists were preparing for the next in a wave of large protests to oppose the coup and the accompanying crackdown, which medics say has killed 16 people.