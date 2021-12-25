After a deadly strike in Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition launches a “large-scale” operation.

After a missile killed two individuals in the kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition started a “large-scale” assault on Yemen on Saturday, the first such killing in three years blamed on Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

According to Yemeni medics, a retaliatory coalition air strike on Yemen killed three people and injured six others in Ajama, a town northwest of the Huthi-held capital Sanaa.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in civil conflict, with the internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led military coalition pitted against the Huthis, who control much of the country’s north.

Thousands of people have died since then in the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, according to the United Nations.

The projectile strike on Jazan, a southern part of the kingdom bordering Yemen, killed two persons, one Saudi and the other Yemeni, and injured seven others, according to Saudi civil defense.

“A military projectile fell on a commercial business on the main street, killing two Saudis and wounding six Saudis and a Bangladeshi national,” it stated in a statement.

Soon after, the Saudi-led military alliance announced that it was “getting ready for a large-scale military operation.”

Later, it retaliated with an air hit that killed “three people, including a kid and a woman, and injured six others,” according to Yemeni doctors.

The coalition announced that it will host a press conference later Saturday to discuss the newest developments.

Yemen’s Huthis launch missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia’s airports and oil facilities on a regular basis.

However, this was the first time in more than three years that a Huthi missile attack resulted in a death in the kingdom, which had previously registered its first death from a Huthi missile attack when a rocket struck Riyadh in 2018.

It also comes as the fighting between the two sides heats up, with the coalition intensifying air raids against Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia, which is run by Sunnis, and its ally, the United States, have long accused Iran of supporting the Huthis with advanced weapons, which Iran denies.

The US Navy announced this week that it had recovered 1,400 AK-47 rifles and ammo from a fishing boat it alleged was smuggling weapons from Iran to the Huthis, a Shiite minority in Yemen.

“The stateless vessel was estimated to have originated in Iran and transited international waters along a path historically utilized to illegally trade weapons to the Huthis in Yemen,” the report stated.

On Thursday, the coalition struck a Huthi military camp in Sanaa, a day after the coalition struck a Huthi military camp in Yemen. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.