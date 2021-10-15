After a deadly sectarian flare-up, Lebanon is on edge.

After gunshots rocked central Beirut for hours, resurrecting the ghosts of the civil war, Lebanon prepared to bury the victims of its bloodiest sectarian rioting in years on Friday.

Following a rally by Shiite demonstrators demanding the dismissal of the judge investigating last year’s port blast, violence ensued, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

The Shiite movements Amal and Hezbollah, which organized the protest in front of the Justice Palace, accused the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) of orchestrating the pandemonium by firing sniper fire at the protesters.

The front page of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper featured a portrait of LF commander Samir Geagea dressed in Adolf Hitler’s uniform and sporting a toothbrush moustache, with the title “No question.”

“You were the first to know what happened yesterday,” the newspaper stated, “because you planned, arranged, and executed… a huge crime.”

The LF categorically denied any role in the incident on Thursday, claiming that Hezbollah was “invading” off-limits areas at the time.

Fears of an escalation prompted a large army presence on the streets on Friday.

Hundreds of Amal and Hezbollah militiamen flooded the streets of Tayouneh on Thursday, a renowned civil war flashpoint near the site of the April 1975 bombing that is largely cited as the conflict’s starting point.

Civilians sat in their homes, scared, as a shower of bullets pierced residential facades and hordes of combatants wearing ammo vests took to the streets and emptied their magazines carelessly.

Maryam Daher, a 44-year-old mother of two, sobbed when she saw residents fleeing for their lives on television.

She explained, “It all came back to me.” “At the same time, I received a message from my son’s school, requesting that parents come pick up their children.” A mother of five was one of the six individuals killed when a stray bullet struck her in the head inside her home.

France, the United States, and the United Nations all asked for calm, but they also emphasized the importance of allowing the port explosion investigation to continue unimpeded.