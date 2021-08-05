After a deadly internal border clash, India will deploy a “neutral force.”

After their long-running border issue evolved into a fatal standoff, India will deploy a “neutral force” along the border of two states in the north-east, officials announced Thursday.

Six police officers were killed and others were injured in a border conflict between Assam and Mizoram on July 26. It was a significant embarrassment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national government.

The governments of both states stated in a joint statement released Thursday that the Indian government will deploy a “neutral force” in contested territories.

“For this objective, neither state shall send its respective forest or police forces for patrolling, dominance, enforcement, or new deployment to any of the regions where confrontation and conflict have occurred,” the statement added.

Mizoram was a part of Assam until 1972, when it became a separate state.

The two countries have been at odds for decades over their border, but such deadly confrontations are uncommon.

For the first time since the confrontations, Mizoram’s administration expressed regret for the deaths of six Assam police officers on Thursday.

Last Monday, the chief ministers of both states stated that they would try to resolve the conflict amicably.

Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is a member of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, while Mizoram’s chief minister, Zoramthanga, is a member of the ruling BJP alliance’s Mizo National Front.