After a deadly farmers’ clash in India, tensions are running high.

Demonstrators set fire to a police car in India on Monday, as tensions rose following skirmishes between protesting farmers that claimed the lives of at least nine people.

The incident in Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday was the worst in more than a year of farmer protests against new agricultural regulations in northern India.

Farmers claim that a convoy carrying a government official, his son, and the state’s deputy chief minister plowed over and killed four protesters.

After being pelted by demonstrators, a motorist lost control of his vehicle, according to the ministry.

Several automobiles were set on fire by enraged demonstrators, and at least five additional persons were slain, four of them were members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The bodies of the four slain farmers were held in glass cases for display around the protest site on Monday.

On their way to the area, police banned rallies, cut off mobile internet access, dispatched more officers, and detained many opposition members, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Hundreds of police officers detained local Congress head Akhilesh Yadav outside his residence in Lucknow, the state capital.

According to televised images, dozens of opposition supporters held a protest in the city and set fire to at least one police vehicle.

Opposition-organized protests also took place in New Delhi and Bangalore.

Agriculture, which employs around two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion people, has long been a political minefield.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims the reforms will inject much-needed energy and cash into the sector.

Farmers, many of whom have been camping outside New Delhi for more than a year, are concerned that the reforms will leave them vulnerable to large enterprises.