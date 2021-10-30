After a deadly avalanche, Ecuador has put a halt to mountain climbing.

Due to poor weather, Ecuador halted climbing on five mountains on Friday, after an avalanche killed three climbers and left three more missing.

According to the Environment Ministry, climbers will be unable to access the snow-capped summits of Cayambe, Cotopaxi, Illiniza Sur, Antisana, and Chimborazo for at least a week.

Last Sunday, an avalanche slammed a party of 16 mountaineers ascending Chimborazo, the country’s highest summit, killing three people and leaving three more missing.

The limitations will be in place until the weather improves, according to the government.

Ecuador’s five-day holiday, the longest of the year, begins on Saturday, and more than a million people are expected to travel throughout it, according to estimates.

pld/bfm/dw