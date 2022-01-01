After a day of protest violence, Sudanese people block streets.

Sudanese pro-democracy activists stopped roadways in Khartoum on Friday, condemning violence that left five people dead the day before and drew international criticism.

According to an AFP journalist, protesters used rocks, tree branches, and tyres to block roads in the east Khartoum area of Burri as well as neighbouring Khartoum North.

Sudan has been in upheaval since military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25.

On November 21, Hamdok was reinstated, but major protests have continued as demonstrators doubt Burhan’s pledges to lead the country toward complete democracy.

As tens of thousands gathered in Khartoum and its neighboring cities on Thursday, the authorities shut off communications across the country and cracked down on protests, firing live bullets and tear gas.

According to the pro-democracy Doctors’ Committee, four protestors were tragically shot in the head or chest in Omdurman, while a fifth succumbed to his wounds Friday after being wounded in central Khartoum.

Protesters claim that the agreement to reinstate Hamdok is merely intended to give the generals credibility, accusing them of attempting to maintain the government established by former authoritarian president Omar al-Bashir, who was deposed in 2019 following huge protests.

Abdel Baqi Abdel Qader, a civilian newly appointed to the ruling Sovereign Council, has stated his intention to quit.

He claimed he had sent a message to Burhan’s office asking for a meeting to “deliver to him my resignation… over the brutality against demonstrators.”

In a letter made public, interim health minister Haitham Mohammed also announced his resignation, denouncing attacks on medics and facilities treating demonstrators.

Maha al-Talb and Sally Othman, two journalists from Saudi Arabia’s Asharq television channel, were released after they and their colleagues were imprisoned for many hours, according to the channel.

The Al-Arabiya television network, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and is considered as a longtime backer of Sudan’s military authorities, was also raided by police.

The attacks on the media and the resulting violence received widespread condemnation.

After Thursday’s events, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted, “Deeply worried by allegations that Sudanese security forces used fatal force against demonstrators, blacked out the internet, and sought to shut down media sites.”

Security personnel have been accused of stopping ambulances and forcibly removing at least one badly injured protester from an ambulance, according to the Doctors’ Committee.

Men in uniform are seen striking demonstrators with sticks in videos that have gone viral on social media.

