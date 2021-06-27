After a COVID test, a Tiddlywink that had been stuck up a woman’s nose for 37 years was discovered.

Tiddlywink Stuck up Woman’s Nose for 37 Years Found After COVID Test.

Following the removal of a little plastic disc used in the game Tiddlywinks that had been lodged in her nose for over four decades, a woman in New Zealand is breathing much easier.

Mary McCarthy wondered why she had a discomfort on the right side of her nose so often, but she managed to push it to the back of her mind as she went about her daily routine.

However, after she had a nasal swab test for the coronavirus last October, things got a lot more uncomfortable.

Her nose would be continually bleeding, the 45-year-old from Christchurch, New Zealand’s South Island, told Kiwi news source Stuff. “I was simply in excruciating pain.”

The doctors she asked for help told her that it was probably due to a chronic sinus condition. She told Stuff she had “quite a lot going on in my life, so I pushed it into the background.”

But it became terrible, and she was obliged to travel to Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department, where “thankfully, the nurse and doctor believed it was more than sinus pain.”

“They inquired if I had ever pushed something up my nose,” she explained, prompting her to recall an incident from her childhood.

She recalled how at the age of eight, like many children, she loved to play Tiddlywinks. The game invented in the U.K. and patented in 1888, sees players try to propel small discs, called “winks” into a pot, using another disc called a “squidger.”

She described how she and her brothers altered the game by placing one piece up each nostril and blowing them out while playing.

“I remember being horrified at the time, thinking ‘where it has gone’ since I accidently inhaled one instead of blowing it out,” she said.

She soon forgot about the incident, although she said she always had problems breathing through her nose “but never gave it much thought.”

Medical staff discovered the reason why after a CT scan revealed an object in her upper nose.

Too big to remove while conscious, the object was taken out during an operation where it was pushed through her nose and out her mouth.

It turned out that the COVID test had shifted the disc and caused an infection.

“When I woke I said, ‘what was it?’ And they said it was the laugh of the hospital—a tiddlywink and it hadn’t even lost its color,” the hospital kitchen worker told Stuff.