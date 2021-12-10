After a court ruling, Julian Assange faces extradition to the United States.

Following a court verdict, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is one step closer to being extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States.

Assange, an Australian citizen, was arrested in 2019 after spending more than five years at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he sought political asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden on charges of sexual assault, which he denies.

He was afraid that if he stayed in Sweden, he would be extradited to the United States, where he is wanted for the release of thousands of sensitive documents in 2010 and 2011.

He was imprisoned in the United Kingdom for a year for failing to pay bail, and he remains there pending the outcome of a legal case in the United States to extradite him.

A judge concluded in January that if Assange were extradited to the United States, he would face “harsh” jail circumstances and that there was a possibility he might commit suicide.

According to the BBC, the United Kingdom’s High Court determined on Friday that the risk of suicide had been eliminated as a result of American assurances, and that he may be deported to the United States. It’s conceivable that the ruling will be overturned.

Stella Moris, his fiancée, has called the court judgment a “terrible miscarriage of justice.”

This is a work in progress.