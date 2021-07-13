After a court ruling, a veteran Nepalese lawmaker was sworn in as Prime Minister for the fifth time.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, the country’s biggest opposition leader, was sworn in as prime minister on Tuesday, after the country’s top court dismissed his predecessor after months of political instability.

The Supreme Court dismissed K.P. Sharma Oli as Prime Minister on Monday, after the court rejected his latest attempt to dissolve the bicameral parliament.

The 69-year-old attempted to dissolve parliament for the first time in December, but the court ruled against him.

As officials looked on, Deuba stated, “In the name of God, the country, and the people, I pledge that I will be devoted and honest to the nation and its people to do my job as prime minister.”

Deuba, the leader of the opposition Nepali Congress, said that 149 members of the 275-seat lower house backed him.

For the fifth time, he is the third Nepali lawmaker to be elected Prime Minister of the country.

To keep his job as prime minister, the 74-year-old leader must win a vote of confidence in the lower chamber within a month.

Lok Raj Baral, a political expert, believes Deuba will struggle to maintain the necessary legislative backing.

“If he doesn’t get a majority of the vote, he may call new elections and still head the government to hold the elections,” Baral said.

Oli’s cabinet was elected with a two-thirds majority in 2018.

There was hope that his strong electoral mandate would bring an end to years of instability and short-term governments, which had been aggravated by a terrible earthquake in 2015.

Deuba was Nepal’s prime minister four times between 1995 and 2018, including amid the Maoist insurgency’s decade-long brutality.