After a cemetery was washed away, a flood-stricken German town searched for a place to bury the victims.

According to the Associated Press, authorities in Ahrweiler, a flooded German village in the Ahr valley, were scrambling to figure out where to bury the dead because the local cemetery had also flooded and washed away most of the tombstones.

The process of mourning the victims, according to the Reverend Joerg Meyrer, will necessitate the assistance of clergy from all over town and beyond.

“Old folks who died in bed because they couldn’t get up or didn’t hear it; young people who perished minutes after assisting others; people who died in their car because they wanted to drive it out when the flood wave caught them off guard,” Meyrer said. He anticipates a considerable increase in the death toll, with victims from all walks of life.

Before making his way through the smelly piles of mud-caked rubbish that pervade this once-beautiful town in Germany’s wine-growing Ahr region, Meyrer prepares himself.

For the past five days, the 58-year-old Catholic priest has donned his galoshes and strolled the streets in an attempt to console his parishioners as they work to clean up the devastation caused by Wednesday’s flash floodâ€”and recover the bodies of those who perished.

“It was like a tsunami washed over us,” Meyrer recounts. “Everything that genuinely constitutes this town, everything it lives on, has been gone since that night: bridges, houses, apartments, utility pipes.”

The Ahr River, a tributary of the Rhine, was expected to crest at roughly 23 feet, but few in Ahrweiler understood what it meant, according to Meyrer. More than a century has passed since the last major flood in the area south of Bonn.

Heavy rain converted streams into roaring torrents across sections of western Germany and Belgium, killing at least 201 people, with Ahrweiler county being the hardest hit.

As the idea that those reported missing would not return began to sink in, townspeople told harrowing stories of delayed bereavement.

Meyrer said he was summoned when firefighters discovered the body of a woman he knew.

“The husband was aware that his wife was in the basement, and he had to wait two days for her to be found,” he explained.

