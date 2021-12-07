After a call with Putin, Sullivan predicts that Biden will do to Russia what the US failed to do in 2014.

President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that if he decides to attack Ukraine, the US will respond more harshly than it did when Russia took control of Crimea in 2014.

During an hours-long virtual conversation on Tuesday morning, Biden warned Putin against escalating a military presence around Ukraine and asked for a return to diplomacy, according to a White House statement.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan revealed additional details about the call, describing it as “productive” with a lot of back-and-forth between the two leaders.

“He informed President Putin clearly that if Russia invades Ukraine again, the US and our European allies will respond with significant economic sanctions,” Sullivan added.

Other possible US reactions, according to Sullivan, include sending more soldiers to fortify NATO partners on the eastern flank and providing greater defensive materiel to the Ukrainians.

Sullivan declined to elaborate on specific economic measures the US is considering if Putin goes ahead with the invasion of the eastern European country, but said the administration is prepared to take steps that were not taken after Russia’s takeover of Crimea seven years ago.

“I’ll look you in the eye and tell you, just as President Biden looked President Putin in the eye and told him today,” Sullivan told reporters. “Things we didn’t do in 2014, we’re prepared to do now.”

Sullivan went on to say, “Now, in terms of the specifics, we would like to inform the Russians directly, rather than negotiate in public and telegraph our punches. However, we are putting out the actions that we intend to take in detail for the Russians.” According to the national security adviser, the US is working with European allies to address the economic effects. Bidens met with leaders from France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom after his call with Putin to discuss a future strategy.

Thousands of Russian troops have been amassing around Ukraine’s border in recent months, raising fears of an invasion. Ukraine was a component of the Soviet Union until the union disintegrated two decades ago, when it gained independence.

After Biden and Putin’s call, Sullivan stated that the administration does not believe Russia has made a final decision. This is a condensed version of the information.