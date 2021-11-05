After a brief hiatus, UK climate change protesters reattach themselves to the ground.

On Thursday, dozens of climate activists continued roadblocking protests near Parliament in London, hoping to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson to insulate UK houses.

Insulate Britain announced a 10-day vacation to allow Johnson to start working on their request to insulate homes, which resulted in the demonstrations. Since no action had been made, some 60 of the group’s followers renewed their demonstration, pushing Johnson to insulate “all of Britain’s 29 million leaky homes by 2030, and all social housing by 2025” in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“Insulate Britain would like to take this opportunity to profoundly acknowledge the disruption caused over the last five weeks,” the group wrote in an Oct. 14 letter announcing their sabbatical. “We couldn’t imagine doing such things under normal circumstances.” But we must face the realities of our predicament.” Since Sept. 13, the group has been causing traffic congestion on motorways and other roads in and around London, resulting in dozens of arrests.

Many members of Parliament have expressed their displeasure at the reintroduction of their roadblocking protests.

After a legislator was prevented from entering Parliament to participate in a session on transportation, Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said it was “absolutely unacceptable” that the group was “interfering with democracy,” according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday that 475 injunctions had been served on Insulate Britain demonstrators for contempt of court, which means they could be fined or imprisoned for obstructing highways.

“It is certainly counter-productive when demonstrating against climate change inhibits members of this House from coming here to hold ministers accountable and be heard,” Shapps remarked.

Insulate The United Kingdom’s action comes as world leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 climate summit to decide on measures to address the global warming threat.