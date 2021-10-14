After a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway, a Danish man is being held in custody.

A 37-year-old Danish man was being questioned in jail by Norwegian police on Thursday, the main suspect in the country’s bloodiest attack in a decade, in which five people were killed by bow and arrow.

After the tragic incident in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, police have refused to rule out terrorism and have revealed no information about a probable reason.

Five persons were killed and two others were injured in numerous spots in the town center, shocking a generally placid Norway where murder is uncommon.

The guy is thought to have committed the crime on his own.

It was the country’s bloodiest attack since far-right fanatic Anders Behring Breivik massacred 77 people in 2011. Since then, another far-right incident has occurred in Norway, this time with a self-described neo-Nazi who opened fire on a mosque.

Following the incident on Wednesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his astonishment and sadness on Twitter, saying he was “shocked and saddened by the awful news coming from Norway.”

The suspect was identified as a 37-year-old Danish citizen living in Kongsberg, a tiny town of roughly 25,000 people 80 kilometers (miles) west of Oslo, said police late Wednesday.

“We decided to corroborate this information because many rumors about the perpetrator of the crime were circulating on social media, some (implying) people who have no link to these terrible activities,” police added.

Investigators questioned the suspect overnight, and his lawyer told AFP that he will appear before a judge for a custody hearing on Thursday or Friday.

“He’s explaining everything in full, and he’s speaking and working with the police,” Fredrik Neumann, the lawyer, told reporters earlier.

The suspect had confessed, according to Norwegian news station TV2. The individual reportedly converted to Islam and has a history of health issues, according to the broadcaster, though authorities have not corroborated those claims.

At 10:00 a.m., police were scheduled to conduct a press conference (0800 GMT).

On Thursday, many questions remained unresolved.

“Given how events developed, it is natural to analyze if this is a terrorist assault,” police official Oyvind Aas said Wednesday, adding that “all possibilities were open.”

The victims have not yet been publicly identified, although one of the injured was an off-duty police officer who was in a store, which was one of the targets of the attack.

The Norwegian media also questioned why it took police more than a half-hour to apprehend the perpetrator after the initial reports of the incident.

At 6:13 p.m. (1613 p.m. GMT), police were notified of the attack, and the suspect was apprehended at 6:47 p.m.

