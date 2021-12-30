After a botched army ambush, India extends its security law.

In the north-eastern state of Nagaland, the Indian government renewed on Thursday a special law providing armed forces broad powers, only days after a bungled army ambush killed 14 people.

The killings sparked protests against the law, which provides the military vast authority to conduct raids, perform warrantless searches, and shoot fire without fear of being prosecuted.

However, India’s ministry of home affairs gave a six-month extension since the government considered the state was “in a disturbed and dangerous condition.”

The administration justified the expansion of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act by claiming that “the employment of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary” (AFSPA).

Six miners heading home to their houses in the state’s Mon area, close the Myanmar border, were shot dead by the Indian army earlier this month, assuming them to be insurgents.

When the forces were approached by an enraged throng, they killed another eight persons. A soldier died, and a military vehicle was set on fire.

The state governor, an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, was among those who called for the AFSPA to be repealed.

“India is the world’s largest democratic country. This is a severe law. As a result, it should be expelled from our country “After the killings, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio spoke to reporters.

A court of inquiry set up to investigate the incident is “proceeding promptly,” according to a statement released by the Indian army on Wednesday.

Nagaland and other northeastern Indian provinces, which are connected to the rest of the country by a thin land corridor, have experienced decades of ethnic and separatist turmoil.

The AFSPA oversees military deployments in the state, despite the fact that insurgent activity has decreased in recent years.