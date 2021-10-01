After a bloody riot, relatives of Ecuadorian inmates clamor for news.

Relatives gathered at an Ecuadorian mortuary on Friday, screaming for information about loved ones imprisoned at a prison where 118 inmates were slaughtered, some beheaded, in a flare-up of gang violence.

They expressed their concern in frenzied tones, spreading allegations that some of the bodies had been dismembered or burned beyond recognition, and that authorities had yet to remove all of the remains from the scene of one of the deadliest prison riots in South American history.

“I came because I saw a video brought to me by mobile phone where I recognized his head,” Ermes Duarte said, eager for information about his son, who he claimed had only 15 days left to spend at the Guayaquil prison in the same-named port city.

The 71-year-old told AFP that he hasn’t spoken to his son since Monday.

The unrest began on Tuesday, when inmates suspected of having ties to opposing Mexican drug cartels went to war with weapons and grenades.

By Thursday evening, police had retaken control after a large security operation involving 900 officers and tactical unit members, with soldiers and tanks stationed outside the facility.

According to Ecuador’s prisons administration, six detainees were beheaded in the atrocity, which left 86 people injured, six of them were critically injured.

According to officials, 41 of the remains have been identified and 22 have been returned to their families.

In search of her brother, a woman at the morgue told AFP she saw a picture of a decapitated head “that looked like his.”

Thousands of inmates with ties to drug cartels, mostly the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, brawl often in Ecuador’s prisons.

The jail system has 65 institutions with a capacity of 30,000 convicts, but Guayaquil houses 39,000 – 8,500 of them.

According to analysts, the country has roughly 1,500 guards, which is a 3,000-strong gap.

Corruption is rampant, allowing inmates to get a wide range of contraband, including rifles and ammunition.

So far this year, riots have claimed the lives of 237 convicts, up from 103 in 2020, and injured 166 others.

Daniel Villacis, 57, said he lost three sons in the recent prison brawl in the mortuary.

Villacis told AFP that two of his sons’ bodies were already at home, and he was waiting for the third, holding a banner that said “You went without saying goodbye…” and a picture of one of his children.

On Friday, police continued their search of the prison for weapons and ammunition. On. Brief News from Washington Newsday.