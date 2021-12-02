After a blackout drill in a province near Taiwan, a war frenzy erupts on Chinese social media.

China performed an emergency drill in Fujian, a province across the Taiwan Strait, on Tuesday in preparation for possible blackouts, fueling fears of a war on state-controlled Chinese social media.

According to the South China Morning Post, the drill, one of the largest in recent years, mimicked a large-scale power loss in Fujian caused by a storm and “external damage.”

The simulation also included a level-two emergency response for rescue and power restoration, according to the report, which cited the state-run Fujian Daily.

The Fujian provincial administration and the local office of China’s State Grid practiced rescues on outlying islands after power outages. There were also emergency responses to terrorism, cyberattacks, and blackouts at dangerous chemical factories.

The announcement of the practice, which came amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, sparked a frenzy on Chinese social media, with many users speculating on a possible war with Taiwan. By Wednesday, the drill had over three million views and 1,200 comments on Weibo.

“We must remain vigilant in the event that our power facilities are targeted as a result of Taiwanese reprisal or US intervention,” one user on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, warned.

Another user stated that the simulation was required to avoid both “Taifengs,” which in Mandarin denotes both typhoons and “crazy Taiwanese.”

The mainland city of Xiamen in Fujian is only 2 kilometers from the Taiwanese-controlled island of Quemoy across the Taiwan Strait. China recently held beach landing and assault maneuvers in Fujian, however the government did not link the drills to the present tensions with Taiwan.

Despite the fact that the drill was a test of Fujian’s emergency plan for large-scale power outages, such blackouts are uncommon in the region, according to the Fujian Daily.

This comes after the Chinese government advised individuals to store up on daily basics a month ago. Rumors of an impending confrontation with Taiwan grew as a result of the command. Text messages purporting to be from the People’s Liberation Army encouraging reservists to be ready for a draft went viral hours later.

Authorities quickly stepped in to put an end to reports that the stockpile instruction was due to an increase in COVID cases and bad weather. The texts were also faked, according to the PLA-affiliated social media account Junzhengping.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense announced two days ago that a total of 27 Chinese jets had entered its air defense zone on Sunday. China's new aerial was also on display during the invasions.