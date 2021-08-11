After a battle with his parents, a baby with a fatal condition receives the world’s most expensive drug.

After a campaign led by his parents, an 11-month-old infant with a deadly genetic disease was given the world’s most costly medicine.

Edward Willis-Hall, of Colchester, England, suffers from severe spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which causes paralysis, muscle weakness, and gradual movement loss.

Last weekend, he received Zolgensma, a gene therapy that contains a copy of the missing gene SMN1 and is given in a single dosage at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Megan Willis, Edward’s mother, told the BBC that she was “very pleased and relieved” that her son had received the medicine. “We’ve been fighting for this medicine for a long time. “I suppose I’m in shock; I can’t believe the day has finally arrived,” she explained.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.