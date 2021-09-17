After a backlash, the US reality show “The Activist” takes a step back.

Following a large response, the creators of a new reality program pitting campaigners pushing humanitarian causes against each other were compelled to shift direction, with one of the show’s stars apologizing for her participation on Thursday.

“The Activist,” whose premiere was announced this week, was set to air on CBS in October and was co-produced by non-governmental organization Global Citizen, with celebrity hosts like Usher, Priyanka Chopra, and Julianne Hough.

But, just as they were announcing their plans for the “groundbreaking” programming they claimed would inspire real change, the show’s producers announced they were drastically changing it, ditching the competitive activism-themed contests and switching to a one-time documentary instead of a multi-episode series.

Global Citizen issued an online apology, saying, “We got it wrong.” “Collaboration and cooperation, not competition, are at the heart of global activism.”

The original show’s viewers would follow the exploits of “six activists from around the world working to bring substantial change to one of three critical universal causes: health, education, or the environment,” according to CBS.

The grand conclusion was set to take place in late October in Rome at the Group of 20 summit of international leaders.

However, CBS stated that the format “distracts from the essential work these outstanding activists perform in their communities on a daily basis,” and that the concept would be redesigned as a non-competitive prime-time special.

Chopra informed her 27 million Twitter followers on Thursday, “I have been affected by the power of your voices over the past week.”

“The show got it wrong, and I apologize for disappointing many of you with my participation in it.”

Hough acknowledged on Instagram that the show’s concept “felt like the Oppression Olympics” to some, and that it disrespected activists who have experienced harassment – or even been killed – while fighting for their beliefs.

She stated, “The judging element of the show missed the mark.”