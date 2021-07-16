After a backlash, Moscow removes the requirement for proof of COVID vaccination to eat inside restaurants.

According to the Associated Press, Moscow officials revoked a requirement that restaurants only admit clients who can demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, have recently tested negative, or have recently recovered from the virus. The directive drew a lot of criticism from the public, notably from struggling restaurant owners who pleaded with officials in Moscow to annul it.

The order, which has been in effect since late June, will be lifted on Monday, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. According to the Associated Press, restaurant customers were required to receive a QR code from a government website, which when scanned would reveal their health status.

The relaxed limitations come as the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia continues to rise, with daily infections reaching a new high on Friday. Restaurants still recovering from the pandemic’s initial toll, however, were fighting to stay afloat under the rule, according to the Associated Press.

The lone exemption was unlimited outdoor dining, although most Moscow eateries lack the necessary area to accommodate outside seats.

According to Sobyanin, the city reconsidered its decision since the spread of the disease has slowed.

His remarks came on the same day that Russia set a new daily death record, with 799 people killed, including 105 in Moscow, according to the police.

It was the country’s fourth consecutive day with a high number of COVID-19 deaths. Since last week, daily new infections in Russia have risen from roughly 9,000 in early June to more than 25,000, with daily mortality reaching 700.

Officials confirmed 25,704 new coronavirus infections on Friday, with 5,382 of those in Moscow.

Russians’ casual attitude toward taking measures, the increased incidence of the more contagious delta strain, and widespread vaccination hesitation were all blamed by officials. Vaccination rates in Russia have remained lower than in many Western countries, with only 28.6 million Russians – or 19.5 percent of the 146 million people – having had at least one vaccine injection as of Tuesday.

Authorities in over 30 Russian regions have made vaccines mandatory for specific groups of people, including those working in health care, education, retail, public transportation, government offices, and the services sector, in order to increase vaccine uptake.

