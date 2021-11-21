After a ‘accidental’ gun discharge at Atlanta Airport, US police are on the lookout for a felon.

Police were on the lookout for a convicted felon who fled Atlanta’s international airport after his gun accidently fired during a security check, causing chaos.

On Saturday, the incident sent dozens of passengers fleeing for safety, and three people were injured, none of which were caused by the discharge.

After identifying the suspect as 42-year-old Kenny Wells, Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman remarked in a press conference, “We are actively seeking this individual.”

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the event occurred after an X-Ray machine detected a “prohibited item” within a passenger’s luggage.

“The passenger dived inside the bag and seized a weapon, which discharged,” a security officer said when the compartment housing the item was unsealed.

“The customer then fled the location, fleeing out of the airport exit,” according to the TSA, who said that the officer had warned the passenger not to touch the item.

In the subsequent panic, one person was injured in a fall, while two others complained of shortness of breath, according to authorities.

The airport claimed on Twitter shortly after the incident, about 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), that there was no active shooter and that “passengers or personnel are not in risk.”

Just before 3 p.m., police issued the all-clear.

According to CNN footage, the loud bang caused several people to duck and run, knocking over bags and stanchions in their haste to flee.

Several people could be heard yelling “Down, down, down! Down, down, down! “Others slid over the floor, while others slid across the floor.

Others sought refuge in airport restaurants, while others fled to the tarmac.

The event occurred only days before Thanksgiving, on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The TSA has discovered more than 450 weapons at checkpoints in the Atlanta airport alone since the beginning of the year.

A contentious Georgia law passed in 2014 enables people to bring weapons into airports, but not past security checks, as well as pubs, schools, and churches.

It is forbidden to bring a weapon into a TSA screening area under federal law.

When firearms are unloaded, locked, and placed inside a hard-sided case, passengers may travel with them in checked luggage.

In addition, the weapon must be declared.