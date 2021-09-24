After a 7-foot crocodile was shot in the head, Robert Irwin offered a $10,000 reward.

He’s the son of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, and he’s continuing in his father’s footsteps by championing and conserving Australian species.

In the appropriately titled 330,000-acre Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in northern Queensland, Irwin, 17, just embarked on an expedition to research local crocodiles.

“What an awesome month it wasâ€”plenty of new crocs tagged, bringing our research to 223 that have been monitored over the past 14 years,” he stated on Twitter earlier in September. We’re thrilled to continue to be at the forefront of crocodile conservation… And now the countdown for next year begins!”

However, while cataloging reptiles, the sharp photographer, who has been updating his social media profiles while on the #CrocTrip2021, came found a heartbreaking site.

The adolescent discovered a 7-foot guy with a bullet wound to the head. Irwin, who posted the “disturbing” photo on his Instagram account on Wednesday, admitted that he and his colleagues had heard gunfire.

“While camping along the Wenlock River’s upstream reaches for our crocodile research study, I and our crew made a devastating discovery,” he wrote. A gunshot killed a crocodile. We heard gunshots one night and found this poor croc floating lifeless in the middle of the river with a massive bullet wound to the head a few days later.

“This young male stood just over 7 feet tall, indicating that he was probably just 8 to 10 years old. Crocs are gregarious animals with the ability to live as long as humans. This small guy would have grown up to be the king of the river, the ecosystem’s apex predator, and could have grown to be well over 15 feet long.”

Irwin alluded to his father’s vital work with reptiles, earning him the moniker “The Crocodile Hunter,” when he stated that he and his family would personally pay a reward of $10,000 Australian dollars ($7,230).

Below is a potentially upsetting image.

“My Dad dedicated his life to crocodile conservation, and I have the privilege of preserving his legacy alive every day working with these modern-day dinosaurs, so this was incredibly special,” the message said. This is a condensed version of the information.