After a 40-year hiatus, ABBA returns with a new album.

ABBA, the Swedish pop wonder, is reuniting with their new album “Voyage” on Friday, some 40 years after their breakup, with a digital avatar concert scheduled in London.

ABBA (Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny, and Anni-Frid) haven’t released any new music since splitting up in 1982, a year after their previous album “The Visitors.”

To the excitement of lifelong fans throughout the world, “Voyage” will go live at midnight on Thursday in various time zones.

Some fans in the band’s home country of Sweden were preparing listening parties in anticipation of the long-awaited album’s release.

After years of rumors and a few hints, the band officially announced their reunion and new album in September, along with the tracks “I still have trust in you” and “Don’t shut me down.”

The 10-track “Voyage” isn’t the only album the band will release.

They’ll also debut computerized avatars resembling their 1979 selves at a concert in London in May, nicknamed “ABBAtars.”

The holograms are the result of a multi-year initiative in collaboration with Star Wars creator George Lucas’ special effects business.

They will be introduced in May, after being repeatedly postponed due to technological challenges and subsequently the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group came up with the concept of avatars first, and then the music followed.

However, tremendous care was made to keep the music hidden.

When the album was revealed, Benny Andersson, 74, commented, “At first there was just two songs, and then we said, ‘Well, maybe we could make a few more,’ what do you say girls, and they responded ‘Yeah.'”

“Then I said, ‘Why don’t we make an entire album?'” he continued.

In recent weeks, he and Bjorn Ulvaeus, 76, have been marketing the record, with Agnetha Faltskog, 71, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, opting out of the hectic promotion schedule.

After two individuals died during a tribute concert north of Stockholm on Tuesday evening, all promotion was halted for 24 hours.

In addition to the two tracks released in September, a third track from the album, a modernized version of “Just A Notion,” which was recorded in 1978 but never released before, was released in October.

The new songs will undoubtedly be compared to blockbusters such as “Waterloo,” “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Money, Money, Money,” but the band members are unconcerned.

"It doesn't matter whether people think we were better before; what does it matter if they think we were better before?" Andersson explained.