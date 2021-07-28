After a 14-month hiatus, North Korea re-establishes contact with South Korea.

North Korea and South Korea restored communications lines on Tuesday after a 14-month hiatus, the two governments declared independently.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, re-engaged with his neighbor on the 68th anniversary of the Korean War truce, which concluded in 1953. This move signifies a “significant step forward” in both countries’ efforts to restore mutual confidence.

The two leaders resolved to “restore confidence and advance the inter-Korean friendship as soon as possible,” according to a statement released by South Korea’s presidential Blue House.

Around June 2020, North Korea severed all communication ties with the South, branding it a “enemy” after failing to silence anti-North Korean activists.

According to the New York Times, South Korean officials have made routine daily calls to the military and other inter-Korean hotlines, but officials from the North have refused to pick up.

According to both nations’ governments, the situation began to improve in April, when South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim began exchanging letters addressing the restoration of their connection.

Experts have stressed that the reopened lines of communication between North and South Korea are a welcome but tiny step toward long-term peace and denuclearization of the peninsula.

Meanwhile, Kim has shown little desire in re-engaging in nuclear-weapons talks led by the United States.