After a 13-month wait, Lebanon’s cabinet has been formed.

The presidency said Friday that a Lebanese government had been established, ending a 13-month gridlock as the country grapples with one of the greatest crises in its history.

A new cabinet was required in order to receive much-needed international aid, but it is unclear if it will be able to implement demanded reforms and save Lebanon from bankruptcy.

The statement occurred after months of horsetrading between Lebanon’s main political forces, and came following a meeting between Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun.

Mikati, Lebanon’s third prime minister and the country’s wealthiest man, issued a statement from the presidency vowing to leave no stone unturned in his attempts to save the country.

“We will use every second to summon international entities and ensure the fundamental necessities of life,” he added, adding that his government would also seek assistance from Arab countries.

Mikati, who was appointed prime minister in July after his two predecessors were unable to reach an agreement on a new cabinet, has introduced his cabinet.

Many technocrats are among the newcomers, but each minister was backed by one or more of the factions that have dominated Lebanese politics since the civil war in 1975-1990.

The public has watched protracted efforts to form a government with skepticism at best, with many fearing that the same political groups that have dominated Lebanon for decades would not provide significant change.

International pressure on the country’s hereditary political barons has been increasing since a catastrophic explosion at Beirut port on August 4, 2020.

More than 200 people were murdered in one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions, which was largely blamed on government incompetence and corruption.

If the dynamics that prevailed throughout the cabinet line-up negotiations continued in place, according to Sami Nader, a Lebanese political analyst, there was little prospect for a breakthrough.

“Continued quota politics and squabbling over every reform and decision would entail no difference from what the caretaker administration was able to achieve,” he warned.

“Can they give a different dinner because it was the same cooks who built this government?” he inquired.

Since August 10, 2020, when Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his cabinet resigned en masse following the tragic port explosion, Lebanon has been administered by a caretaker administration.

The state can no longer offer mains electricity to its residents for more than a few hours per day, and it can no longer afford to purchase the fuel required to run generators.

The native currency has depreciated in value. Brief News from Washington Newsday.