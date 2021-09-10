After a 13-month wait, Lebanon has a cabinet.

Lebanon’s 13-month wait for a new administration came to an end on Friday with the announcement of a cabinet that will face the difficult challenge of saving the country from economic ruin.

The introduction of a new government was welcomed with skepticism bordering on apathy on the street. Its ability to achieve the requisite reforms remains to be seen, and its announcement was met with skepticism bordering on indifference.

For the third time, billionaire Najib Mikati, Lebanon’s prime minister, gave an emotional declaration from the presidency, vowing to leave no stone unturned in the country’s efforts to avoid bankruptcy.

“We will use every second to summon international entities and ensure the fundamental necessities of life,” he added, adding that his government would also seek assistance from Arab countries.

Mikati, who was appointed prime minister in July after his two predecessors were unable to reach an agreement on a new cabinet, has introduced his cabinet.

Many technocrats are among the newcomers, but each minister was backed by one or more of the factions that have dominated Lebanese politics since the civil war in 1975-1990.

International pressure on the country’s hereditary political barons has been increasing since a catastrophic explosion at Beirut port on August 4, 2020.

More than 200 people were killed in the blast, which was one of the world’s greatest non-nuclear explosions. It was largely blamed on government incompetence and corruption.

A Lebanese political analyst, Sami Nader, warned that if the dynamics that prevailed throughout the cabinet line-up negotiations continued in place, there was little chance of a breakthrough.

“Continued quota politics and squabbling over every reform and decision would entail no difference from what the caretaker administration was able to achieve,” he warned.

He stated, “It was the same cooks who formed this government.”

Since August 10, 2020, when Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his cabinet resigned en masse following the port explosion that devastated large swaths of the capital, Lebanon has been administered by a caretaker administration.

Only one woman was included in the 24-minister lineup, and Firass Abiad, a doctor who achieved to public notoriety in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, was appointed as health minister.

The nomination of George Kordahi, a well-known TV presenter best recognized in the region as the host of the Arabic version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” to the administration led by Lebanon’s richest man, garnered a lot of criticism on social media.

For more than, the state can no longer provide mains energy to its inhabitants. Brief News from Washington Newsday.