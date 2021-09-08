After 7.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes in Mexico, Videos Show Widespread Destruction.

Videos circulating on social media depict the enormous devastation caused by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck in the Mexican port city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, with a force strong enough to shake Mexico City, 230 miles distant.

According to authorities, at least one person was murdered, and 1.6 million people were left without power in Mexico City and the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Morelos, according to the Comision Federal de Electricidad.

The extent of the damage was shown in social media videos. An luxury hotel in Acapulco, a renowned tourist destination, was damaged by the earthquake, with plaster cracking into the floor and a pile of cement blocks falling down the stairs as a result of the incident, according to one video with over 31,000 views.

#Acapulco #Sismo #PlayaMar pic.twitter.com/Ef1nq93yZT

Lampposts have collapsed and hit automobiles in other film, while another video shows a fire on the 12th level of Mexico City’s Bancomer tower, which serves as a gateway between Paseo de la Reforma and Chapultepec Park.

#sismo incendio piso 12 torre Bancomer pic.twitter.com/4kIQQfFKcn incendio piso 12 torre Bancomer

As the earthquake sweeps through Mexico City, other videos show massive power flashes all over the skyline.

NEWS JUST IN As a violent earthquake strikes Mexico City, power flares can be seen. pic.twitter.com/9CmURK3tzm

As the earthquake hits, another video shows a living room in Acapulco swaying from side to side.

For the sake of an idea, a depto. #Acapulco en Diamante pic.twitter.com/LzSgSpnJq9

The guy murdered in the earthquake, according to state governor Hector Astudillo, was killed by a falling post in Coyuca de Benitez, a small village west of Acapulco.

The tremor rattled the slopes, causing rocks to fall and big boulders to be flung onto highways.

Following the shocks in the Mexican tourist hotspot of Acapulco, people congregated in the streets.

