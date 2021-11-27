After 67 people were arrested in Isfahan, Iran’s riot police were deployed.

Hundreds of riot police were deployed in Isfahan, Iran, on Saturday, a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests against the drying up of a life-giving river.

Security officers used tear gas during fights with stone-throwers in the dry bed of the Zayadneh Rood river, which runs through the city, according to the Fars and ISNA news agencies.

On Saturday, police General Hassan Karami said, “We have arrested 67 of the principal actors and agitators behind the issues.” He estimated that 2,000 to 3,000 “rioters” took part in the demonstration.

According to an Isfahan city resident, the situation was “quiet” on Saturday, with streets vacant and riot police stationed on the city’s Khadjou bridge.

The protest was the most recent since protests began on November 9 in Isfahan, some 340 kilometers (210 miles) south of Tehran, a tourist destination known for its beautiful mosques and heritage buildings, including a historic bridge spanning the river.

It was, however, the first to turn violent.

Last week’s gatherings drew between 30,000 and 40,000 farmers and city dwellers, according to Karami.

Since November 9, the riverbed has served as a rallying point for farmers and others from across Isfahan province protesting a scarcity of water.

The authorities are being accused of diverting water from the city to serve the neighboring province of Yazd, which is also in severe need of supplies.

“I used to walk down the riverbank with friends, but now riot police are stationed in huge numbers near the Khajou bridge, and people are being advised to avoid the area,” a woman in her fifties remarked.

Some people set fire to objects in the city during Friday’s conflicts, according to Fars and ISNA.

“Opportunists and counter-revolutionaries were left behind after the farmers fled,” Isfahan police chief Mohammad-Reza Mirheidari stated on television. “This made it easier for the security apparatus, especially the police, to locate and arrest those who harmed public and state property.”

Security troops, on the other hand, were hit by hunting rifle fire, he said, without saying how many.

One of them was stabbed, although his condition was not thought to be life-threatening.

Two bulldozers were used to demolish a conduit carrying water from Isfahan province to Yazd, according to a Fars journalist.

“Two of the injured demonstrators are in critical condition,” said Nourodin Soltanian, a spokesman for the Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, to the Mehr news agency on Saturday.

There have been almost recently. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.