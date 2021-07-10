After 52 people died in a fire in Bangladesh, the factory owner was arrested.

Bangladeshi authorities detained the owner of a business where 52 people perished in a fire on Saturday, after it was revealed that children as young as 11 worked there.

The owner of the food firm and four of his sons were among eight persons arrested after a fire broke out on Thursday and burned for more than a day, according to police.

A secondary investigation has been begun into the facility’s use of child labor.

The facility’s entrance had been padlocked at the time of the blaze, according to Jayedul Alam, police chief for Narayanganj district, where the factory is located, and the factory had broken many fire and safety laws.

According to AFP, the police head stated, “It was a planned murder.”

The dead of 48 people were discovered on the third level of the Hashem Food and Beverage plant in Rupganj, a town outside of Dhaka.

The escape entrance to the main staircase had been padlocked, according to a fire department spokesperson. The structure also housed highly combustible chemicals and plastics.

The usage of child laborers at the facility has been investigated, according to Monnujan Sufian, the state minister for labor.

Sufian told AFP she spoke with two 14-year-old survivors at a hospital. One woman claimed that her 11-year-old nephew worked at the facility and was now missing and presumed dead.

After the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013, when a nine-story building collapsed, killing over 1,100 people, Bangladesh promised reforms.

Since then, however, a series of fires and other calamities have occurred. A fire in Dhaka homes where chemicals were illegally stored killed at least 70 persons in February 2019.