After 40 days on the run, a North Korean defector is apprehended.

After a daring escape from a Chinese prison, a North Korean man was recaptured after eluding officials for 40 days.

After fleeing North Korea in 2003, the 39-year-old man, identified in Chinese as Zhu Xianjian, was imprisoned in the Jilin region of north-eastern China.

Zhu was detained at roughly 10 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, according to Jilin police, who did not provide any other details.

The escapee was apprehended by local police in Fengman district, according to a statement from Jilin city’s public security department, and local people said Zhu had concealed in a local abandoned tourist attraction, the state-run Chinese publication Global Times said on Sunday.

A man presumed to be Zhu is seen on camera being dragged away by four police officers. Local people told Global Times that some of their personal items had been stolen and reported to the police. Locals have been reporting Zhu to police in Jilin City, according to a police official who spoke to the Global Times.

On October 18, Zhu climbed a shed and vaulted the outside wall of the Jilin City prison complex. A surveillance footage was shared on Chinese social media by a variety of state media agencies, capturing the daring escape.

In 2013, he illegally jumped across the river between North Korea and China, then raided numerous homes in a nearby village, stealing money, cellphones, and clothing, according to court papers.

The fugitive was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2014 for illegally entering China, larceny, and robbery with intent to cause serious injury. In 2023, he was scheduled to be released and deported back to North Korea.

Before being apprehended, Zhu attacked an elderly woman who had discovered him and attempted to flee in a taxi.

“I drew a knife from my waistband and stabbed the grandmother in the back. Then I realized she had a satchel on her shoulder. I tried yanking it away from her, but she wouldn’t let go, so I stabbed her a few more times “According to court documents obtained by CNN, Zhu stated in court.

In October, Chinese authorities announced a reward for the detention of the North Korean defector.