After 25 years, the world has become a “better place.”

Despite never being ratified and concerns about North Korea, experts say the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has made the world a safer place twenty-five years after its introduction.

On July 16, 1945, the United States conducted the world’s first nuclear test in the desert of New Mexico.

More than 2,000 nuclear tests were conducted between then and September 24, 1996, when the pact was opened for signing, according to Robert Floyd, the head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), a UN entity.

Only a few dozen tests have been conducted since September 24, 1996, by India, North Korea, and Pakistan.

Despite increased pressure, eight nuclear countries, including China, North Korea, and the United States, have refused to ratify the historic pact, preventing it from entering into force. Analysts say there is little prospect that they will change their minds.

During an interview with AFP in his bright office on the seventh floor of one of the UN towers in Vienna, Floyd, a 63-year-old Australian, argues, “We’re in a much better place.”

He says that the agreement has established a “global norm against testing.” “North Korea is the only country that will be put to the test this century.”

The CTBTO, which has an annual budget of roughly 111 million euros ($130 million), has built up more than 300 monitoring stations around the world to assure the absence of nuclear tests. These stations are capable of detecting even the tiniest explosion in real time.

According to Jean-Marie Collin of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons’ French chapter, the treaty successfully limits nuclear proliferation “by making testing taboo” (ICAN).

On the grounds that they have sufficiently advanced simulation programs, 170 countries have already ratified the agreement, including nuclear powers Britain, France, and Russia.

Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, and Pakistan, as well as China, North Korea, and the United States, are still absent.

Floyd stated that he wants to have a “discussion” with those countries about “the pathway that we can take to get from where we are today to a position where they would ratify and we could have a legally enforceable ban for all of mankind.”

He did not, however, provide any additional information about how he intends to break the long-standing standoff.

If the treaty is signed, the CTBTO will have the authority to conduct on-site inspections.

According to Emmanuelle Maitre of, no one in Washington has “dared” to bring the text to Congress since former US president Bill Clinton “dared” to do so because the Republicans formally reject signing it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.