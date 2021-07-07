After 21 COVID cases were reported in three days, a Chinese border town was shut down.

After 21 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the last three days, the Chinese border town of Ruili was placed under lockdown.

According to the Associated Press, Chinese officials shut down businesses and non-essential government institutions and ordered individuals to remain at home.

After the first instances were reported, travel into and out of Ruili was barred on Monday.

Ruili is a city in Yunnan’s southwestern province that borders Myanmar, which is grappling with the virus.

Myanmar’s official media reported 3,602 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, this is the greatest daily total.

Chinese anti-virus efforts have harmed active cross-border trade between the two countries, according to a story published earlier this week by China’s state-owned Global Times newspaper.

All of the cases were recorded in Jiegao, a Ruili town near the border that has been identified as a high-risk region. Chinese and Myanmarese nationals are among them. The latest cases were uncovered during mass testing, and authorities said that border controls will be tightened.

According to the Hubei provincial health authority, 52 passengers who arrived on a flight from Afghanistan five days ago tested positive for the virus. Thirty of them have been categorized as confirmed cases, while the other 22 have shown no signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Asymptomatic cases are not counted in China’s official statistics.

China imports cases from visitors on a regular basis, but in lower quantities. The Xiamen Air trip from Kabul to Wuhan on July 2 travelled from Kabul to Wuhan, which was struck hard by the virus after it was first discovered there in late 2019. Almost everyone who enters China is required to stay in a quarantine guesthouse for two weeks.

Following an epidemic in March, Ruili initiated a vaccination drive for the entire city in April.

To contain epidemics, China has used a strict lockdown policy and widespread testing, while also speeding up immunizations. Officials from the Ministry of Health have stated that they seek to vaccinate 80 percent of the population.