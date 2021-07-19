After 2022, Ben & Jerry’s will stop selling in Palestinian territories.

In a press release released to its website on Monday, Ben & Jerry’s announced that it will no longer sell its ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, citing that it is “inconsistent” with the company’s beliefs.

The statement states, “We have a longtime cooperation with our licensee, who manufactures and distributes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel.” “We have been striving to rectify this, and as a result, we have informed our licensee that when the license agreement expires at the end of next year, we will not renew it.”

The company intends to remain in Israel under a different agreement and will provide an update later.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Although the letter did not name the issues highlighted, a group named Vermonters for Justice in Palestine called on Ben & Jerry’s to “stop collaboration in Israel’s occupation and abuses of Palestinian human rights” earlier this month.

“How much longer will Ben & Jerry’s allow its Israeli-made ice cream to be sold in Jewish-only settlements while Palestinian land is confiscated, Palestinian homes are destroyed, and Palestinian families in neighborhoods like Sheik Jarrah face eviction to make way for Jewish settlers?” said Ian Stokes of the organization in a June 10 news release. An emailed request for comment was not immediately returned by the organization.

Ben & Jerry’s, which was founded in Vermont in 1978 but is now controlled by consumer goods multinational Unilever, has never shied away from social concerns. While many businesses avoid politics for fear of alienating customers, the ice cream company has taken the opposite tack, frequently advocating for progressive causes.

In 2018, ahead of the midterm elections, Ben & Jerry’s rebranded one of its flavors Pecan Resist to protest what it deemed the Trump administration’s regressive policies.

Pecan Resist, according to the brand, honors activists who fight oppression, detrimental environmental practices, and injustice. Ben & Jerry’s announced a $25,000 donation to four activist groups as part of the campaign.

On Twitter, Israeli legislator Aida Touma-Sliman of the Joint List of Arab Parties said Ben and Jerry’s move on Monday was “appropriate and decent.” “The occupied territories are not part of Israel,” she added. This is a condensed version of the information.