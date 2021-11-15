After 20 months, India is ready to welcome tourists.

After a 20-month prohibition due to the Covid-19 epidemic, India reopened its doors to foreign tourists from countries with reciprocal agreements on Monday.

However, tour companies said that demand was exceptionally low due to high ticket prices and ongoing restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom, China, and other countries.

As the virus worsened, the country known for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, and tiger reserves banned all outside visitors in March 2020.

However, following a devastating increase in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of known infections has dramatically decreased, and the government, under pressure from a business that is a key pillar of the e-commerce industry, has taken steps to reduce the number of known infections.