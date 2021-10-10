After 16 years of support, Merkel bids Israel farewell.

Angela Merkel, Germany’s outgoing chancellor, will pay a goodbye visit to Israel on Sunday, capping a 16-year tenure in which she developed warm ties with the Jewish state.

Naftali Bennett, Israel’s prime minister, said he and Merkel would talk about “regional threats and challenges, including the Iranian nuclear problem,” as well as maintaining Israel’s “strength in all fields.”

Merkel’s journey to Israel is her eighth and final as chancellor, as she prepares to leave politics.

According to the Israeli foreign ministry, she landed late Saturday.

Merkel had planned to visit in August, but had to postpone her trip due to the disorderly withdrawal of US and coalition soldiers from Afghanistan, including German troops.

The physicist, who is 67 years old, will be awarded an honorary degree by Haifa’s Technion — Israel Institute of Technology.

Bennett’s office said she will also visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and speak with Israeli IT executives.

Bennett, who ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign as prime minister, will be joined by the veteran of German politics.

Merkel congratulated Bennett on his election in June, saying the two countries are “linked by a unique friendship that we wish to enhance even more.”

The German government supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, she emphasized that Israel’s security is a top priority for German foreign policy.

In the decades following World War II, Germany and Israel developed strong diplomatic connections, with Berlin devoted to the Jewish state’s survival as a form of reparation for the Holocaust.

In a historic address to the Israeli parliament in 2008, Merkel apologized on behalf of the German people.

In May, when Israel struck Gaza in response to militant rockets fired from the blockaded territory, her administration recognized Israel’s “right to defend itself.”

According to Palestinian health officials, Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 260 individuals, including militants.

According to the Israeli police and army, thirteen people killed in Israel, including a soldier.

Palestinian rights activists have urged Germany to demand an end to Israel’s 1967 occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Over 600,000 Israeli settlers have migrated into the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Palestinians hope will eventually form part of a future state.

Since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, Israel has maintained a siege on the two million people who live there.

Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine director, Omar Shakir, chastised Merkel for referring to Israel’s 54-year occupation as “temporary.”

"By maintaining this fiction, the Merkel government has been able to avoid confronting the reality of apartheid and persecution of.