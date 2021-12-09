After 14 years, a couple reunites with their son, who was abducted and sold to another family.

For a couple from Shenzhen, China, a 14-year search for their lost child has finally come to an end. They reunited with their now 18-year-old son, who went lost when he was just four years old in 2007.

Sun Haiyang, the sad father, and Peng Siying, the distraught mother, never gave up hope and searched everywhere for their darling baby, Sun Zhuo, according to CNN.

They even sold their home to help pay the search for their child who had gone missing. According to the South China Morning Post, they initially offered a prize of $15,700 for any information regarding their son, but later boosted it to $31,400. (SCMP).

“I was willing to spend all of my money and even borrow money,” Haiyang previously told the site.

According to CNN, the father searched practically every province of China for the child over the years, citing a database managed by China’s Ministry of Public Security.

Zhuo was stolen 14 years ago while playing near his house in Shenzhen by a guy known only by his surname Wu, who lured him with a toy. The boy was later sold to a couple in Shandong province. The couple has two daughters and goes by the surname Guo.

After using facial recognition technology and DNA analysis to identify the alleged kidnapper, who has been accused of abducting another child and is presently incarcerated, authorities were able to track down Zhuo.

According to People, the couple that acquired Zhuo was initially imprisoned for collaborating with Wu. Human trafficking carries a maximum penalty of execution in China, while buyers of trafficked persons face up to three years in prison.

The tearful Monday reunion was captured on camera and published on YouTube.

“He is a head higher than his mother after 14 years and 57 days. He gave us regional dishes from his current residence “According to SCMP, Haiyang commented on social media after the reunion. “He’s the Sun Zhuo we’ve been looking for all these years.” The youngster, on the other hand, stated that he will remain with his adoptive parents because they raised him for more than ten years. He said he was treated properly by the couple and their two girls.

Zhuo, who is claimed to have high academics, also stated that he is unaware of his biological parents.

