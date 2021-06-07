After 11 years, a lost cat was reunited with its owner.

After being reunited with the cat she had lost 11 years ago, a pet owner said she is “excited, pleased, and relieved.”

On Sunday, a couple in Desingy, a village in southeastern France, discovered the cat, named Angie, in a “worrying state.”

They took the now 14-year-old cat to the vet, who used a microchip with a unique number connected to a pet owner database to identify it.

Angie had gone missing shortly after her owner had relocated to the area, and it is presumed that the pet has spent the last decade alone in the neighborhood.

Alicia Desmons, the cat’s owner, had subsequently relocated to Sarthe, a region in northwest France about a six-hour journey from Paris.