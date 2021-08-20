After 109 days on life support, a COVID-19 patient with fully damaged lungs recovers.

After recovering from COVID-19, a 56-year-old COVID-19 patient with entirely destroyed lungs was given a new lease on life.

According to NDTV, the guy, known as Mohamed Muddhija, had been on life support at a hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for at least 109 days.

For 62 days, the man was kept on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) or artificial lungs. Muddhija was the country’s longest-surviving patient on ECMO without transplantation, according to doctors at Rela Hospital.

Muddhija was brought to the hospital in late April after testing positive with COVID-19. His lungs had deteriorated to the point where doctors had to put him on ECMO. The patient required a flow rate of 10 litres per minute of oxygen. After four weeks, Muddhija was placed on a lung transplant waiting list, according to NDTV.

The patient’s lungs healed in the ninth week after being on ECMO for weeks.

“This is my second child. I did anything they (doctors) asked of me. Times Now cited Mohamed as saying, “I had put all my efforts in God’s hands.” “I was mostly out of it. Everything was taken care of by my wife. But I’m a sportsman, so that helped me stay in shape. Now I’m going to get back to work and take care of my family and relatives.”

According to doctors, this case of success offers a glimpse of hope to others suffering with COVID-19-related lung injury. In India, ECMO support costs more than $50,000 per month, and only a small percentage of the population can afford it.

“Not all patients on ECMO will require a lung transplant, and if you continue to use it, some patients may be able to recover without one. Professor Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director of Rela Hospital, reportedly stated, “I believe we still don’t understand the lung damage in Covid; it’s a new disease.”

India has added 36,571 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, while COVID-19 deaths have increased by 540. According to the health ministry, the country’s entire caseload has surpassed 30 million people. The daily positive rate was 1.94 percent, and for the past 25 days, the instances have been fewer than three percent.