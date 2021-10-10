After 106 days, the Sydney lockdown comes to an end.

As a long coronavirus lockdown in Australia’s largest city was lifted early Monday, elated Sydneysiders were emerging from almost four months of “blood, sweat, and no beers.”

A 106-day lockdown has been imposed on Sydney’s more than five million citizens in order to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Delta form.

Sydney was dusting off the cobwebs with new infections now dropping (New South Wales state recorded 477 cases on Sunday) and more than 70% of over-16s twice vaccinated.

A few establishments, including pubs and gambling machine rooms, intended to open their doors to vaccinated clients at 12:01 a.m. local time.

“Be the first to drink a cool schooner and meet up with friends,” urged the owners of Easts in Sydney’s iconic Bondi neighborhood.

Hairdressers will be among the establishments that open later in the day, despite the fact that many have been booked out for weeks by shaggy-haired clients.

Since June, non-essential workers have been barred from entering stores, schools, salons, and offices, and personal freedom has been severely restricted.

Traveling more than five kilometers from home, visiting family, playing squash, perusing supermarkets, and attending funerals were all prohibited.

Tim Soutphommasane, an academic and former Australian race discrimination commissioner, told AFP that “few few countries have taken as severe or draconian an approach to managing Covid as Australia.”

Mass gatherings and international borders will remain restricted, and schools will not reopen in full for a few weeks.

However, otherwise, daily life will appear to be more normal.

Australia successfully controlled infections for the majority of the pandemic with border closures, lockdowns, and extensive testing and tracking.

However, the Delta variation put an end to any hopes of “Covid-zero,” at least in Melbourne and Sydney, which are instead focusing on “living with Covid.”

“It’s a historic day for our state,” said Dominic Perrottet, the newly appointed conservative premier of New South Wales.

“You’ve earned it” after “100 days of blood, sweat, and no drinks,” he remarked.

Despite the joy, there are some reservations about what the reopening may entail.

Perrottet urged patrons to treat employees with respect, fearing that vaccination restrictions might spark protests and confrontation.

There are also concerns that reopening will undoubtedly result in an outbreak of new infections.

Perrottet was chastised by the Australian Medical Association this week for appearing to move the focus away from health and toward economic recovery.

"The American Medical Association supports progressive opening.