Africa’s Covid Death Toll Exceeds 200,000, according to an AFP tally.

According to an AFP calculation taken from government documents as of 1700 GMT, more than 200,000 people have died throughout Africa as a result of Covid-19.

Since the virus first appeared in China in December 2019, a total of 200,254 deaths have been reported in Africa, which is home to more than 1.3 billion people.

The pandemic appears to be diminishing on the continent after many terrible months, including 27,000 deaths in July and 26,000 in August, with current daily estimates of 617 compared to 990 in late July, a record for the region.

The figures are based on daily tolls reported by health authorities in each nation or the World Health Organization (WHO) of the United Nations, and include countries in North Africa.

According to the WHO, the true toll might be double or tripled if additional fatalities directly or indirectly connected to Covid are factored in.

Due to a lack of testing capability in Africa, the actual number of illnesses is likely to be underestimated.

“It’s probably a lot higher than that,” said Glenda Davidson of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa. “On the continent, testing resources are scarce.”

She went on to say that death registration was frequently delayed and erroneous.

The continent’s current total is down due to dramatic decreases in the hardest-hit countries.

So far, 83,899 people have died in South Africa. However, the daily average of 7,400 new cases and 234 deaths last week is much lower than the daily average of 20,000 new cases and 420 deaths in late July.

Tunisia has seen the biggest drop, with daily averages of 1,680 cases and 64 deaths, respectively, down 41 and 39 percent from the previous week.

The results are far lower than those from July, which the government classified as “catastrophic,” with up to 7,900 cases and 207 deaths each day.

Tunisia’s vaccination campaign accelerated dramatically this summer, with roughly 37 percent of the population receiving at least one dose, up from just 11 percent on July 1.

According to an AFP tally, Africa has the lowest vaccination rate of all continents, with only eight shots provided per 100 inhabitants, compared to 102 in Europe and 116 in the United States and Canada.

According to the WHO, only about 3% of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa is fully vaccinated. In comparison, 52% of the population. Brief News from Washington Newsday.