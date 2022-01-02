AFP reports on a fire at the South African Parliament in Cape Town.

According to AFP reporters on the scene, a large fire broke out in the South African parliament complex in Cape Town on Sunday.

At around 0530 GMT, firefighters were called to the structure after big flames and a massive column of smoke were noticed.

“The roof has caught fire, and the National Assembly building is now on fire,” a spokesman for the city’s emergency services told AFP, asking for assistance.

“The fire is not under control, and there have been reports of cracks in the building’s walls,” he continued.

Images on social media, which AFP could not verify, showed a mass of flames licking through what looked to be the roof of one of the buildings.