Afghans who had been displaced in Kabul have returned to their homeland in the north.

Following an end to the war that drove them to leave, thousands of Afghans living in a makeshift camp in Kabul have begun their trip home to northern districts.

Many people fled to the safety of major cities, including Kabul, as the Taliban launched an onslaught across the country earlier this year, before it was taken and the US-backed government overthrown.

Thousands of people were forced to live in deplorable sanitary conditions on the ground or in homemade tents at Shahr-e-Naw park in the heart of the capital.

On Thursday, the Afghan Volunteer Women’s Association chartered dozens of buses to transport 1,068 families back to Kunduz.

The relocation plan, according to Rafiullah Zaha of the NGO, includes giving refugees 10,000 Afghanis ($112) in cash to buy food and distributing essential commodities like flour, oil, rice, and beans.

“We have plans for their future as well,” Zaha added.

The Taliban’s victory against Afghan security forces has put an end to the decades of fighting, bombings, and airstrikes that have plagued the country.

“Due to the conflict, we had to relocate. Our home was completely ruined. Hadi, 39, who escaped the town of Kunduz, stated, “It was heavily damaged.”

“We’ll have to return now. We don’t have a choice,” he said, adding that he was concerned he wouldn’t be able to earn the $1 to $2 pay he was used to.

“Security has improved slightly. In our location, things are better,” he remarked.

According to the UN, the Afghan economy is in shambles, with many people losing their employment and a third of the population facing hunger.

More than 634,800 Afghans have been internally displaced this year, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs as of last month.

According to the UN’s human rights division, 2.9 million Afghans have already abandoned their homes by the end of 2020.