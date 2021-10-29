Afghans show up to cheer on their cricket heroes, win or lose.

Before Friday’s much-anticipated matchup with Pakistan, Afghanistan’s new Taliban administration was quite clear with cricket fans.

“Celebrate the national team,” the interior ministry official stated, but “you should not shoot in the air if you win.”

“Shooting in the air will result in severe punishment,” tweeted Qari Sayed Khosti.

Despite a commendable Afghan batting performance, Pakistan eventually prevailed by five wickets.

At Habibullah Zazai Park, an amusement site on a hill on the outskirts of east Kabul, there were no signs of guns or shooting.

The mood was joyous — and realistic — among the thousand or so supporters who gathered to watch the T20 World Cup play streamed from Dubai on a big screen.

They cheered when Afghanistan’s skipper Mohammad Nabi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib put on an outstanding batting combination to take the team to 147 for six.

The beautiful 90-acre park, with its food stands, “9D” theater, and children’s attractions, is a respite for families throughout the day, away from Afghanistan’s difficulties.

An all-male audience withstood the cold on Friday night to cheer for their side.

“You know the situation in Afghanistan, it’s quite gloomy,” Abdul Wahab, a 25-year-old Kabul medical center manager, said.

“Cricket is the only thing that makes me forget about everything.”

Last week’s World Cup opener for Afghanistan was a relatively simple win over Scotland, but the Pakistan encounter held special significance.

During the decades of conflict in Afghanistan, many Afghans learned to adore the game in Pakistani refugee camps.

They’re now looking forward to playing at the greatest level against the cricketing powerhouse next door.

“Afghanistan is the greatest for me since they are fresh to cricket,” Wahab told AFP as the crowd erupted in applause as their batsman hit another boundary.

“We’ve been playing for 10 to 15 years, while Pakistan has been playing for over 100.” They have more cricket experience, and even playing them is a source of pride for us.” Between 1996 and 2001, Afghanistan’s former Taliban regime outlawed several types of entertainment, including music, but not men’s cricket.

They’re still sympathetic now that the Islamist movement has resurfaced, having taken Kabul from the former US-backed government in August.

Abdullah Ghafar Hatifya, the park’s manager, told AFP that the new government is taking a hands-off attitude and that Afghans of all backgrounds are welcome to visit.

The fans' usage of the Afghan national flag, a black, red, and green tricolor, could be a source of friction.