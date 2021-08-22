Afghans must flee Kabul in a ‘impossible’ race against time.

Afghans are forced to evacuate Kabul in a ‘impossible’ race against the clock.

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled their country as the US warned of security risks at Kabul’s chaotic airport and the European Union said it would be “impossible” to evacuate everyone in danger from the Taliban.

In the week since hardline Islamist rebels retook control in Afghanistan, the Taliban have promised a milder version of their harsh reign from 1996 to 2001, and have made steps toward forming a government.

Fearful Afghans, on the other hand, continue to try to flee, aggravating a crisis at Kabul airport, where the US and its partners have been unable to cope with the massive number of people wanting to board evacuation planes.

According to footage shown on Saturday by Sky News in the United Kingdom, at least three victims were wrapped in white tarps outside the airport. It was not known how they died.

People were being “crushed,” while others were “dehydrated and terrified,” Sky reporter Stuart Ramsay said at the airport.

The footage was the latest image of sheer sadness after video showed a baby being lifted over a wall at an airport and awful scenes of people hanging onto departing flights.

Families packed between the barbed-wire barriers that encircled an unofficial no-land man’s separating Taliban insurgents and US troops, begging for a miracle. The highways leading to the airport were clogged with traffic.

Vice President Joe Biden described the situation as “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history.”

The scenario became even more complicated on Saturday, when the US government issued a caution to its citizens to avoid the airport.

Despite the lack of a particular reason, a White House official later revealed that Biden was briefed on “counter-terrorism” concerns, which included the Islamic State.

The US has set a deadline of August 31 for the evacuations to be completed, with thousands of troops attempting to secure the airport.

Up to 15,000 Americans and 50,000 to 60,000 Afghan allies must be evacuated, according to the Biden administration.

Thousands more, including journalists, are leaving or attempting to flee the Taliban’s cruelty.

“We know we’re racing against both time and space,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, while others were more pessimistic.

“They plan to evacuate 60,000 people between now and the end of the month. It was logistically impossible, according to Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief.

Borrell went on to explain that “we have complained” to the Americans about their airport security being too strict and inconvenient. News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.