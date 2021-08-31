Afghans’ Last-Ditch Efforts In The Wake Of The US Pullout

Freshta, a mother of two young children and an artist, has gone into hiding. “John,” a former interpreter, is constantly on the road because he claims the Taliban is searching for individuals like him.

These are only two of the desperate voices that have emerged from Afghanistan as a result of the US withdrawal.

Afghans are pleading with the West not to forget those left behind, who are fearful of being killed by the Taliban, as the final US forces leave after a 20-year assignment there.

Freshta – whose real name has been changed for security reasons – is one of the people who was unable to participate in the international evacuations that took place through Kabul airport.

The 33-year-old artist and painter attempted to board a flight organized by France two days before an attack at Kabul airport killed more than 100 people.

She had to turn back after a long wait with her five-month-old baby and five-year-old daughter, who were “stressed” by the chaos outside the airport and terrified by gunfire fired by Taliban soldiers.

Freshta is now hiding in her Kabul home, distraught about the turn of events.

“We tried a lot in 20 years to make our country a nation, to progress,” she says AFP over the phone.

“Our appeal is simple: please consider about those innocent Afghans who have no way out,” she continues.

Freshta appeals to the rest of the world “not to remain silent about our plight.”

Hers is one of a number of cases being supported by a group of French artists and cultural figures.

If other countries “recognize” the Taliban administration, the situation would worse in the future. “They should pay attention to our voice,” she advises.

She is now simply “waiting” to see what the future holds, enlisting the help of family to shop for her and keeping her movements to a minimal.

Even then, she ensures that she is completely hidden.

“It’s risky for me since I’ve done a lot as an artist,” she explains.

Freshta is unconvinced by the Taliban’s attempt to comfort Afghans who disagree with their philosophy.

She says, “We cannot trust the Taliban.”

“Their acts and speech are diametrically opposed.”

Her striking paintings represent the often volatile circumstances in Afghanistan during the last 20 years.

She had never wanted to go until now, instead occupying herself with exhibitions and other initiatives.

Faced with a return to Taliban authority, she attempted to flee to India, but her plot was foiled. Brief News from Washington Newsday.